French government must ban fishing now for hundreds of dead dolphins stranded | Abroad

20 mrt 2023 om 21:20Update: 12 uur geleden

Now that hundreds of dolphins have washed up dead on the French Atlantic coast in a short time, the French government must impose fishing bans. They must protect the animals.

The Council of State ordered the French government to fishing bans located in the French parts of the Atlantic Ocean.

The court gives the government six months to designate the areas where the fishing bans will apply. The court also ordered the government to monitor the fishery more closely so that the dolphins are not caught accidentally.

More than 900 dolphins stranded dead

According to an oceanographic institute, at least 910 dolphins have washed up dead on the French Atlantic coast since the start of winter. Most of the dolphins had become entangled in nets, other fishing gear or boat engines.

Large numbers of dolphins died in February and March. They would have approached the coast in search of food. As a result, they came into contact with the fishermen more often.

Until now, the French government did not want to impose fishing bans. Instead, she reportedly recommended fishermen fit more cameras or loud sound equipment on their boats to scare off dolphins.