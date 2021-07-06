French gendarmerie delegation visits Suriname police





A delegation of the Gendarmerie led by General Bras, commander of the Gendarmerie in French Guiana, made an exchange working visit to the Suriname Police Force in the period from Tuesday June 29 to Wednesday June 30.

This working visit follows a previous visit that the Surinamese Minister of Justice and Police, MK Amoksi and the Chief of Police, R. Prade of KPS, made earlier this year to French Guyana. The main objective was to build on the agreements reached during the visit of the Minister and the Chief of Police, as well as to deepen cooperation.

Several presentations took place during this visit. Chief Inspector of Police E. Hunte, head of the corps’ staff department, among other things, gave a brief presentation of the body. The director of operational services of KPS, representatives of the Suriname firefighters (KBS) and the prison officer corps (KPA) were also present.

The delegation also visited several services, such as the Arrest Team (AT), the Central Regional Assistance Team (RBTM), the Forensic Investigation Service (FO) and the Police Academy. The working visit ended with working agreements and offers the prospect of good collaboration, police said.