Sanitary pads and tampons will be free in Scotland from tomorrow. To end menstrual poverty, menstrual products should be offered free of charge to all who need them starting tomorrow.

The law requiring tampons and pads to be freely available was passed by the Scottish Parliament in 2020. Scotland was the first country in the world to decide to make sanitary pads and tampons free. In this way, the government wants to reduce menstrual poverty, the phenomenon where people do not have money for necessary products.

“Free access to menstrual products is fundamental to equality and dignity and ensures that financial barriers do not stand in the way of access to these products,” Scottish Justice Minister Schona Robison said in a statement. Press release. Robison continues: “This is particularly important now that the rising cost of living is forcing people to make tough choices. We want no one ever again to find themselves in a position without access to menstrual products.

Special application maps distribution points

A special app was also launched earlier this year so people can always find the nearest places where tampons and sanitary napkins are available. There are currently over a thousand spots across Scotland via the app called PickupMyPeriod.

Tampons and sanitary napkins have been available for free in schools, colleges and universities since 2018. School girls have spoken out clearly against menstrual poverty and campaigned for free menstrual products under the name Lady Business. They provided free products in their own school and spoke about the problem in several schools. Following the actions, the Scottish government had previously decided to offer menstrual products in schools.

Tampons and sanitary pads also free in other countries

And the new law has since inspired other countries to make tampons and pads free. New Zealand and South Korea have recently followed Scotland. Since last June, menstrual products have been offered free of charge in schools in New Zealand.

Menstrual poverty in the Netherlands The phenomenon of menstrual poverty is also a problem in the Netherlands. 9% of women aged 12-25 have too little money to buy pads or tampons. This emerges from to research of the development organization International level and the feminist platform The surface.

