Free 1600W power with the purchase of an EVGA RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin Hybrid

EVGA has released its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin Hybrid. The video card is aimed at overclockers and retails for a whopping $2,499. However, when you buy the card, you get a free SuperNova P2 power supply with 1600 watts of power, worth $399.

In addition, the manufacturer has another promotion underway with the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming, to celebrate its 23rd anniversary. With FTW3, the purchaser will receive a SuperNova 1600 P+ power supply, a free t-shirt, and three months of free access to Xbox Game Pass for PC. And that for the sum of $1,899.

Nvidia’s new high-end video card, EVGA’s most advanced model. The board contains an all-in-one 360mm water cooler for the GPU and a second heatsink and fan to cool the rest of the PCB components. The card has a matte black finish with a silver accent. All three fans have RGB lighting. The K|INGP|N logo appears in several places. A rotating OLED screen on the side displays animations or images.

EVGA outfitted the board with two 12VHWPR connectors, bringing the total to 32-pin power connectors. In theory, this should provide the card with 1200 watts of power, enough for overclocking. The vrm has been thoroughly washed and made from “high quality” components, according to EVGA. The manufacturer gave the video card a standard overclock of 1,950 MHz, although this could easily be increased given the considerable cooling.

Source:

EVGA