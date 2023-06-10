Football OUR• Monday, 6:09 p.m.

Frank de Boer continues his coaching career in the United Arab Emirates. The former national coach signs for two years with the Al-Jazeera club, where he will start on July 1.

De Boer succeeds Marcel Keizer, whose contract has expired. The former Ajax manager has been coaching the Middle East club since 2019.

It is De Boer, 53,’s first job in the world of football since the summer of 2021. He then quit as national coach of Orange after the disappointing European Championship. The Netherlands were eliminated in the round of 16 by the Czech Republic.

De Boer became champions four times in a row with Ajax between 2011 and 2014, but after that his coaching career fell into the doldrums. At Italian Internazionale he was fired after just a few months and England’s Crystal Palace kicked De Boer out after 77 days.

He then worked for a year and a half in the United States at Atlanta United, before becoming a national coach. Following his departure from the Orange squad, De Boer repeatedly stated that it was “not itchy yet” to return to work as head coach. Until today, he suddenly showed up in the UAE.

As a player in Qatar

The 112-time Dutch national team international also ended his playing career in the Middle East. The former defender of Ajax and FC Barcelona has, among other things, played for the clubs Al-Rayyan and Al-Shamal in Qatar.

At Al-Jazeera, which finished fifth in the United Arab Emirates last season, he meets an old acquaintance. Former Ajax and Vitesse South African midfielder Thulani Serero plays at the club.