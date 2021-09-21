The French foreign minister once again blasted Australia and the United States for a failed billion dollar deal for French submarines. In a television interview, Jean-Yves Le Drian this evening accused the two countries, among others, of contempt and lies.

According to Paris, France has entered a diplomatic crisis with the United States and Australia, as Australia has given up on a large purchase of French submarines. Instead, the country is partnering with the United States.

Le Drian also didn’t have a good word for the UK, which is also involved in the affair. He accused the British of “consistent opportunity”. He wants NATO to take responsibility for the failure of the deal.

According to the minister, President Macron has not yet had contact with his American counterpart Biden.

Le Drian had previously referred to “unacceptable behavior” on the part of the three countries. Paris announced yesterday that the ambassadors are from the United States and Australia called back for consultation. According to the minister, this is the first time that France has done so. “It shows how deep the crisis between our countries has reached,” Le Drian said, referring to the United States. “There has been hypocrisy and contempt and lies. You cannot act like that in a partnership.”

On his sudden departure from Australia, the French ambassador cannot hide his horror: