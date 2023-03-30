France bans electric scooters for anyone under the age of 14. Additionally, fines for e-step violation will increase significantly.

With this, the government hopes to limit the nuisance caused by the means of transport which have become extremely popular in a short time, but which also arouse resistance. The number of deaths and serious injuries due to accidents with electric scooters has increased explosively. The “anarchy” of self-service rental is also causing tensions, especially in Paris, the French capital. There is a referendum on Sunday which could lead to a complete ban.

The French government’s plan aims to achieve “reconciliation”. Electric scooters can be an opportunity if they are arranged correctly, according to the Minister for Transport. Raising the age limit from 12 to 14 should help. From now on, scooters must also be equipped with brake lights and indicators.

Regulations for electric scooters are also gradually tightening outside France, such as in Rome, Lisbon, Stockholm and Oslo. They are now banned in Barcelona and Montreal, for example.

In the Netherlands, an age limit of 16 applies. You are only allowed on the Dutch road with an e-step if it follows a set of rules. Only a few models have been approved. At the beginning of this year, new rules would be introduced regarding e-step. This does not happen. A new bill is expected to be introduced this year with rules for light electric vehicles. It is still not known if the e-step will then be banned.