France and the United Kingdom sign an agreement to discourage the passage of refugees by boat | Abroad

France and the United Kingdom reached new agreements on Monday to stem the flow of refugees across the English Channel. Countries are focusing on, among other things, control centers and more security personnel.

The agreement stipulates, among other things, that the French will receive 72.2 million euros from the British this year and next year. With this money, France wants to deploy more employees of the security services. They must patrol the northern beaches.

In addition, there will be control centers where countries will work together. France will take the lead. The UK will support French reception and removal centres. Both countries are also investing in sniffer dogs, drones and helicopters, among others.

This year, more than 40,000 refugee boats made the crossing from France to England. This is a record number.

It is in the interests of the UK and France to resolve the “complex problem”, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said on Monday. She stresses that there is no “miracle solution”.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to tackle the flow of people when he took office last month. According to the head of government, other agreements could be concluded with France in the future. “It’s not the end of our cooperation,” Sunak said en route to the G20 summit in Indonesia.

Relations between France and the United Kingdom soured under Sunak’s predecessors. France and England then pointed the finger.

