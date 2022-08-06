Fractal Designs Define 7/Meshify 2 Mini and Nano: smaller, with the same features

Fractal Design has added a few smaller cases to its lineup. These are the Mini and Nano versions of the Set 7 and the Mesh 2.

The “normal” Define 7 (54.7 x 24 x 47.5 cm) and Meshify 2 (54.2 x 24 x 47.4) take up quite a bit of space. A Compact version of both models was already available, and now a Mini and a Nano are added.

The Minis are very similar in specifications: a size of 39.6 x 20.5 x 40.6 cm (the Define 7 Mini is slightly longer at 39.9 cm), support for micro ATX motherboards and space for GPUs up to 30.6 cm in length (33.1 cm without front fan). Two fans (1x 120 mm, 1x 140 mm) are included. A total of up to seven 120mm fans or four 140mm fans can be installed. There is also enough space for discs: 2x 3.5″ and 4x 2.5″.

With a height of 36.1 cm, the Nano versions are about 4.5 cm lower than the Minis, which leaves a little less space for drives and fans: 1x 3.5 “and 3x 2.5” , and space for up to 6 x 120mm (or 3 x 140mm) fans. ). 120mm and 140mm fans are also included here. A micro atx motherboard no longer fits, mini itx and mini dtx are supported. There’s still just as much space for the video card: 30.6 cm with and 33.1 cm without the front fan.

The smaller versions have much of the same features as their larger siblings. With the Define 7, it’s the sound-dampening aluminum panels, an interchangeable top (with or without ventilation holes) and the dust filters. The Meshify 2 have a mesh front, removable top, glass side and of course the dust filters.

Mini and Nano versions are available immediately, although only Max ICT seems to have them in stock currently. For the Minis you will lose around 130 euros, the Nanos will cost around 110 euros.

Sources:

fractal design (1), (2), (3), (4)