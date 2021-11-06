Four passengers from ISS space station will return to Earth no earlier than Monday – Science

Frenchman Thomas Pesquet and three other astronauts will leave the International Space Station on Sunday and land “no earlier than” Monday at 12:14 GMT (13:14 GMT) off the coast of Florida. This is what the US space agency NASA reports.

The crew of SpaceX’s second Crew Dragon – which includes Americans Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur and Japan’s Akihiko Hoshide in addition to Pesquet – have spent more than six months in space. Meanwhile, the crew of the Crew Dragon-3 – US Captain Raja Chari, pilot Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and German Matthias Maurer on behalf of the European Space Agency (ESA) – are preparing to do his turn to the ISS. This departure, which had to be postponed several times, is not until Wednesday at the earliest.

