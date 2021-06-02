Four Flemish productions selected for the biggest American short film festival

Four Flemish productions have been invited to the Palm Springs International ShortFest, the largest short film festival in the United States (June 22-28).

Versailles by Hyun Lories, winner of a VAF Wildcard in 2020, will be there, as will Stephanie by Leonardo Van Dijl, selected last year in the Short Films Competition at Cannes.

In addition, there is also Howl by Laura Van Haecke and eighteen by Olivier Lambrechts and Dimitri Baronheid on the program.

Versailles

Versailles is Hyun Lories’ graduation project at RITCS. It’s a film about a young woman who returns to the Brussels district where she grew up, to try to pick up the thread with her sister and keep an old promise.

Lories won a VAF Wildcard Fiction with him in 2020 and the film has already been screened in the Belgian student film competition at Film Fest Gent.

Stephanie

The short fiction film Stephanie by Leonardo Van Dijl was made with a Wildcard VAF that the manufacturer received in 2015 for Arbitrator, his thesis at the LUCA School of Arts.

In Stephanie we follow the main character, an 11-year-old gymnast who has just won her very first title in an international tournament and who is showered with congratulations. The more it is rented, the more the medal begins to weigh.

Stephanie made its world premiere in the official short film competition of the Cannes Film Festival in 2020 and was subsequently screened at the San Sebastián and Toronto Film Festivals.

After a successful festival run, the film received the Ensor for Best Short Film in January of this year. The production of Stephanie is from De Wereldvrede, the international sales agent is the Polish New Europe Film Sales.

Howl

The third Flemish title in Palm Springs is Howl by Laura Van Haecke, about a nine year old girl moving to the countryside.

In the landscape of the vast fields, she is left to her own devices and becomes more independent. In Belgium, it was Howl previously screened at the Louvain International Short Film Festival and at the Film Fest Gent. The film was produced by Serendipity Films.

eighteen

Finally, it will also be eighteen by Dimitri Baronheid and Olivier Lambrechts will be screened in Palm Springs. In this coming-of-age film, we follow a boy who grows up in a youth institution and who will soon have to make some important choices.

The main role in eighteen is played by Mistral Guidotti, known to Fien Trochs Home. Production is by Animal Tank.