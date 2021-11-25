Four dead in Danish action against piracy in West Africa

The Danish Navy has shot dead four people off the coast of West Africa in an action against piracy. This happened just outside Nigerian territorial waters yesterday.

A Seahawk helicopter from the frigate Esbern Snare suspiciously spotted a fast motorboat carrying eight people near a number of freighters. Warning shots were then fired from the Danish vessel to force the vessel to stop. The suspected pirates fought back, according to a Danish Navy statement.

The Danes also shot this. Four people on board the pirate ship were killed and a fifth was injured. The boat sank. According to the Danish Navy, it was self-defense. No Danish naval personnel were injured in the incident. Four pirates were captured and brought aboard the frigate.

Prime Minister’s visit

At nearly 138 meters, the Esbern Snare is one of the largest battleships in the Danish Navy. The frigate was commissioned in 2005 and is regularly deployed on an international mission. There are approximately 175 crew members on board.

The ship was one year ago stationed in the Gulf of Guinea as part of an anti-piracy mission. The waters off the West African coast are among the most dangerous in the world for the merchant navy. From 2008 to 2017, Danish warships were also active in the region.

Once again this week, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is visiting the region. A visit to the Esbern Snare was also scheduled, but she was not on board at the time of the incident, a spokesperson said.