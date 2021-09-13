Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is coming

September 13 kicks off the new Chapter 2 of Season 8 of Fortnite and it is always an exciting time for lovers of this game. What will change? And what remains of the old one? We list everything we know about you.

Operation: Heavenly Fire

Before a new season begins, there is first the spectacular end of the old season. This time, too, Epic Games has something special in store. In Operation: Sky Fire, you board the Mothership as a team of 16 players. With Doctor Slone’s instructions, you will attempt to put an end to the alien invasion once and for all.

In the game, you could already see that a lot has changed in Corny Complex lately. This old farm today consists of a number of floating islands. It is very likely that this will happen in more places. Who knows, familiar places on the map might disappear to make way for new locations for Season 8. References to the finale can already be seen in the lobby.

crash

There is strong suspicion that during Operation: Sky Fire, the alien mothership will crash. One place that keeps popping up is Misty Meadows. There’s a good chance this place won’t return in the new season. Or at least not in the form we know today. Dirty Docks goes too Probably disappear. One of the game’s recent missions was to place warning signs in Misty, Dirty, and Pleasant Park.

Scenario

There are a lot of rumors going around about the new season. These cover the overall history of the game as well as new Fortnite characters and features. The scenario will probably be about the Foundation. Now that the battle between the aliens and the IO is about to be settled, there is once again room for other parts on the battlefield. We’ll likely see a return of The Seven and Agent Jones, but Doctor Slone continues to pull the strings.

Monsters

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be characterized by monsters. There will be both bad monsters to fight and monsters that have a useful function. For example, there will be monsters that you can climb on to move around the island faster. It would be a nice addition if they can help you in a fight as well. In the new season it will be Halloween and of course that’s a good reason to unbox more. The aforementioned good humor can of course play a part in that, but it could also be that Fortnightmares returns.

The place the monsters come from will be called The Sideways. This place is similar to the Upside Down from Stranger Things, a parallel world where everything is darker and spookier. We also read rumors of Egyptian influences and elements of the Mad Max movie. There is a good chance that deserts will return and there could well be mummies too.

Skins

A lot of rumors just before a new season are about what skins we can earn or buy. The name that keeps coming up this time is Uzumaki Naruto, the ninja from the Naruto series. It will not be part of the Battle Pass, but can be earned in another way. Probably with the help of missions like the ones we’ve seen in recent seasons with Superman and Neymar. Another skin that keeps appearing is L’Arche which will be available as a starter pack. There are also rumors about a skin of Janky.

these are just rumors

It remains to be seen whether these predictions will come true. Data miners and avid game fans are constantly looking for clues about the new season. Sometimes they turn out to be right, but it can also be completely wrong. This is also the case for everything we mentioned above. Only Epic Games itself knows what the new season will bring.

In the coming hours, rumors will only increase and Epic Games will likely start sharing tips and teasers through Fortnite’s social media channels.