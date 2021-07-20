Formula 1 “puts pressure on” traditional circuits by looking for new locations

Stefano Domenicali thinks it is good to put pressure on traditional F1 circuits by continuing to look for additions to the racing calendar. This would ensure that these sites start investing in their own future. Pressure also works well on youth circuits, Domenicali says.

The pressure the CEO of Formula 1 is talking about comes from the sport’s plans to increase the number of Grands Prix from 23 to 25. In conversation with GQ Domenicali clarifies that the options are mainly studied in the United States, the Middle East and Asia. To make room for this on the calendar, the Italian thinks that some European races will have to give way.

The fear of some is that historic tours could be lost as a result. It may anger the hard core of Formula 1 fans. However, Domenicali thinks it won’t be so bad: “It’s something that is part of the evolution of a business and it’s entertainment. Of course, we are aware of the importance of tradition and it gives you the ingredients for the future. But if you live by tradition, you won’t live long. We must lay the foundations for the future.

Formula 1 is building up the pressure

According to Domenicali, it is also not at all certain that the European races that may have to disappear are historic places. “The magic of having future locations is part of our agenda. We don’t just look at the beauty of the future. These traditional tours understand that the world is changing. Monza, to give an example, is unique, but must also invest in the future. This is what the people who come here deserve. You have to grow and you have to react.

The Formula 1 agenda is in a way to force the traditional circuits to change. “The positive pressure that the new locations put on the system is significant,” says Domenicali. “Remember Formula 1 can apply the right pressure. This also applies to new circuits. I remember coming to Korea and saying, “You know we have a race in three days? There’s a lot of pressure, but we’re counting on the organizer to find out what’s at stake if it turns out they can’t.