Formula 1 loves extra race in US: ‘Interest has never been greater’

Three races in America are no problem for Formula 1. That says director Stefano Domenicali ahead of the season-opening race, the Bahrain Grand Prix. There are already two grands prix in the United States this year, in Austin and Miami, and most likely a race in Las Vegas will be added in 2023.

“The interest in Formula 1 in the United States has never been greater. It would be a mistake not to take advantage of this opportunity,” the Italian told media at the Sakhir circuit.

More and more circuits are offering to stage a Formula 1 race and Formula 1 can’t help but make choices soon, Domenicali said. In principle, 25 races per year is the maximum. 23 are planned this year.

Max Verstappen cheers after his victory in Austin with Lewis Hamilton. ©REUTERS



“We know that we have to find a balance between the arrival of new races and historic grands prix. There are promoters whose contracts are expiring and probably some of the current grands prix will no longer be part of the calendar,” said Formula 1 boss.

There are circuits that have already extended their contracts for several years this year, such as Bahrain and Singapore. France, Monaco, Belgium and Mexico have yet to sign contracts for the period after this year. Zandvoort still has two years left on the current contract, but has the option of adding two more years.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.