“Formula 1 in talks with Indianapolis and Las Vegas for third American GP”

Miami Grand Prix won’t debut in 2022 Formula 1 calendar, but behind the scenes they are already busy organizing a third Grand Prix in America. Apparently, the royal class is in talks with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the city of Las Vegas.

Although the current owners of Formula 1 themselves hail from America, the sport is actually not as popular there as you might expect. Many Americans prefer American racing classes such as IndyCar or NASCAR. In recent years, Liberty Media has done everything to gain attention in its own country. For example, she has already made a successful collaboration with Netflix for the documentary Drive to Survive, which attracts huge numbers of viewers every year.

Drive to Survive

According to Zak Brown, many fans were won over by this documentary. “I was pleasantly surprised at how often I heard people say, ‘I didn’t know anything about F1, I never watched F1 – but now I won’t miss an F1 race again'” , did he declare. Sports Affairs Journal. “Sometimes these [sportdocumentaires] a casual fan type on board and you get some attention, but Netflix brought in people who haven’t followed F1 and turned it into die-hard fans overnight. “

Grand Prix d’Amérique

Additionally, Liberty Media has often indicated in the past that it wants a second run in the United States, in part to increase its popularity in the country. This dream will finally come true next year. From 2022, a second race will be added on American soil: the Miami Grand Prix. The organization behind this new race has signed a ten-year agreement with Formula 1. The United States Grand Prix, hosted at COTA, will also continue as usual.

Still, it looks like it won’t end with two races on US soil, Domenicali told the media outlet that Formula 1 is considering adding a third race to the Formula 1 calendar. “I certainly don’t rule this out. possibility.” Formula 1 is reportedly currently in talks with Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as well as Las Vegas for a race on the famous Strip.