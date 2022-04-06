Former vaccination site Hoogeveen becomes a primary school for Ukrainians

The former Vos van Steenwijklaan vaccination site in Hoogeveen will be a temporary primary school for Ukrainian children. De Kienderblossom, as the school will be called, offers space for up to 120 students and opens in May.

Hoogeveen already has two sites where refugees from the asylum center are taught. It seems that there is not enough space there. “Due to the influx of refugees from Ukraine, we have to move to the building in Vos van Steenwijklaan. There is still space there,” says project manager Bert Hansma from the municipality of Hoogeveen.

It is expected that only children from Ukraine will be taught on site. The Bijeen-education and PricoH school boards will jointly provide the school program. “Half of them will soon be registered with PricoH and the rest with Bijeen”, explains Gerard Janze, director of PricoH. “Students won’t notice, everyone is taking the same classes.”

Both schools are currently busy recruiting staff and this is proving to be a major task. “Especially because the school will be there temporarily,” Janze continues. “The ad is now in the paper.” A search is also underway for teachers among Ukrainians. “Not everyone is fluent in English. It would be nice to have someone who can explain things in Ukrainian.”

Work will be carried out in the building in the coming weeks. The municipality takes care of the flooring, heating and water. “Most of it is already there. We just need to place a few walls to create different spaces,” says Hansma. The two schools will then furnish the classrooms.

In addition to the arrival of the school, part of the building will become a reception center for refugees from Ukraine. There is room for about 250 people.

