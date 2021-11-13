Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Parliament | Abroad

Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump, has been charged with contempt of Parliament. Bannon declined to appear at a U.S. House of Representatives hearing where a committee wanted to question him about his role in the January 6 storming of Capitol Hill. Bannon also declined to provide documents the House wanted to see.











The House wanted to question Bannon about the statements he made in his podcast the day before the Capitol storming. The former senior Trump adviser has warned that “hell will break loose tomorrow”. In doing so, according to the House, Bannon gave the impression that he was aware of what was going to happen. And that would mean that the storming did not happen spontaneously, but had been concocted in advance.

Bannon’s accusation is the latest in an investigation that Trump and his associates have been training for months into exactly what happened on January 6. A special House committee is investigating what role former President Trump played in the storm and whether he may have done anything illegal. However, Trump has banned his closest associates from appearing before the committee. In doing so, he invokes his “executive privilege”, the president’s right to communicate confidentially with his employees. Earlier this week, a federal court ruled that Trump himself was tentatively going no need to disclose documents on his complete communications leading to the capture of the Capitol.

Bannon’s accusation is now sending a shockwave through Washington, writes CNN. The message to those around Trump is clear: those who do not cooperate will suffer the consequences. Bannon faces at least 30 days in prison.

The man who made Trump president

Steve Bannon is considered the man who helped Trump win the 2016 election. Prior to that, Bannon was editor of the right-wing conservative news site Breitbart. After Trump was sworn in, Bannon went to work in the White House as one of Trump’s best advisers. Bannon, however, suffered the same fate as many other Trump associates: the president quickly got into trouble with him. After more than six months, Bannon left the White House again.

For a long time, Bannon was persona non grata for Trump, but in the meantime relations have improved again. This was evident from the fact that Trump pardoned Bannon on his last day as president. Bannon has been charged with fraud surrounding the construction of a wall along the border with Mexico.

