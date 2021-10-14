Former Trump adviser Bannon stays on the sidelines of the Capitol assault investigation

Steve Bannon, former adviser to former US President Trump, did not appear at the special House committee investigating the January 6 storming of Capitol Hill. The commission has since called on the prosecution to prosecute Bannon for contempt of Congress, which is a criminal offense in the United States.

Last week became known Trump urged his former associates not to be questioned by the commission. Bannon said he was taking Trump’s advice. He agrees with Trump that the conversations they had were confidential and that the commission cannot force them to disclose their contents.

Crucial point

According to correspondent Lucas Waagmeester, the investigation has now reached a crunch. Justice, then the judge, will now have to assess whether the conversations between Trump and his associates fall within the secrecy to which a president is entitled. According to the parliamentary committee, this right has expired now that Trump is no longer president.

Another former employee who has been called for the day may also not show up. It is also not known about two former employees who would be heard tomorrow. In total, the committee called nineteen former employees.

protest meeting

There are also former employees who are heard by the committee. Among them, members of staff who organized the January 6 rally in front of the White House to protest against the results of the presidential election in November. The purpose of the commission is to find out to what extent Trump was responsible for the capture of the Capitol.

Trump reiterated at the rally that Democrats committed fraud, a claim that time and again turned out to be incorrect. He told his supporters not to resign themselves to his defeat and to go to Capitol Hill. The Senate met there to ratify the election results. “Fight like hell,” he said, which means “fight like your life depends on it”.