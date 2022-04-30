Former Solo goaltender later in Hall of Fame due to addiction

Former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo has asked that her induction into her country’s National Soccer Hall of Fame be postponed until next year. Solo was admitted to rehab due to alcohol issues.

The American decided to be admitted after being arrested last month for driving under the influence. At the time of the arrest, Solo’s two-year-old twins were sitting in the back seat. The National Soccer Hall of Fame accepted his request.

“Right now, I am focusing all of my energy and attention on my health, healing and the care of my family. I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and understanding of my decision.”

Solo, who made 202 appearances for the U.S. national team and kept 102 clean sheets, was elected to the Hall of Fame in January. She became world champion (2015) and double Olympic champion (2008, 2012) with her country.