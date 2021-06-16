Former President Trump travels to the Mexican border

Former US President Donald Trump says he will arrive at the Mexican border later this month. He is said to have been invited by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Trump has blamed his successor, Joe Biden, for the “worst border crisis in American history.”

Trump saw border security as a pioneer during his presidency. Promised to build a wall on the border with Mexico. For example, illegal migration had to be stopped. The new administration has completely reversed Trump’s policy and, among other things, stopped setting up the border wall.

Abbott is highly critical of this and is expected to release his own defense plan for the border area this week, the American media writes. It can be said that Texas wants to raise money through mass funding to build its own wall. The Biden administration is reportedly creating a “red carpet” for immigrants and moving to Trump’s border on June 30.

‘Disaster Area’

The number of immigrants on the southern border of the United States has reached its highest level in two decades since Biden lifted the immigration restrictions imposed by his predecessor. Between March and May, more than half a million people were arrested and deported to Mexico after attempting to cross the border illegally.

“I have left to the Biden administration the strongest, safest and most secure frontier in American history,” Trump said in a statement. He complained that in “a few weeks” his heir had not let the situation get under control. “This is a devastating area.”

‘He steals thunder’

HCSS Director of Political Affairs Hon Denbrook said Trump was trying to show himself to his supporters. As the Americans so beautifully put it: He steals the thunder. You will see Biden with Putin in Geneva this afternoon, and it is highly questionable whether he can get out of it much. Trump now faces issues that many Americans are more concerned about than the hacking attacks of the Russians; Settlement on the southern border. “

Trump has been banned from several social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. “He’s looking for other ways to find his audience,” says Den Brock.

Presented by: Peter Wisser