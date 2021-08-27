Former NATO Ambassador: “Europe is too militarily dependent on the United States”

More than 100 people, including 13 US soldiers, were killed in the attack at Kabul airport yesterday. The attack follows US President Joe Biden’s decision to leave the country at the end of this month. This announcement caused chaos at the airport. “The cause lies in the last twenty years, not with Biden’s decision,” said Ivo Daalder, former US ambassador to NATO.

A departure was inevitable, says Daalder, a former confidant of Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. “It’s behind 20 years of failed politics. We have to ask ourselves: how could we have acted better earlier to prevent this chaos? It is a shared responsibility and not just Biden’s responsibility.”

“Europe has remained silent”

Biden has been accused by some of bad leadership. But Daalder disagrees. “The situation has seemed stable in recent months, but it is only because the United States has promised the Taliban to leave Afghanistan. This is why they did not attack the Americans, even though they were already fighting the Afghan army at the same time.

Moreover, says Daalder, Europe could also have refused to accept the peace agreement. “If European leaders did not agree with the pullout, they should have said so when President Trump made the peace relationship with the Taliban in February 2020. But at this point, European leaders and the Secretary General NATO have remained largely silent. “