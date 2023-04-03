02 apr 2023 om 23:33Update: 4 uur geleden

Pro-Serbian Jakov Milatovic becomes the new president of Montenegro. By Sunday evening, two-thirds of the votes had been counted. Milatovic remains ahead of current President Milo Djukanovic with 60.1%. He had to settle for 39.9%.

Djukanovic admitted defeat on Sunday night. On May 21, Mijatovic will succeed him.

Milatovic is supported by the pro-Serbian camp. It is close to the Serbian Orthodox Church, administered from Belgrade. He was Minister of Economic Affairs in the pro-Serbian cabinet. This only reigned from December 2020 to April 2021.

After that, Mijatovic was one of the founders of the Europe Nu! party. This party would like Montenegro to join the EU. But at the same time, he also wants to maintain close ties with Serbia.

The pro-Western Djukanovic had been in power as prime minister or president for more than thirty years. He led the former Yugoslav republic to independence in 2006 and NATO in 2017. At the same time, his rule was repeatedly overshadowed by corruption and nepotism.