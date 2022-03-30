FIFA specified that they were the German Lothar Matthäus, the Brazilian Cafu, the Qatari Adel Ahmed Malallah, the Iranian Ali Daei, the Serb Bora Milutinovic, the Nigerian Jay-Jay Okocha, the Algerian Rabah Madjer and Australian Tim Cahill.

The stars must remove the balls from the four pots to form the eight groups.

Before this international match, there was still a small chance for Orange to reach pot 1 for the World Cup draw in Qatar next Friday and thus avoid strong countries like Brazil, Spain , Belgium and France. For that, the Orange should have won the two training matches of this international period and Portugal should have missed the World Cup. This does not happen.

The countries below are already sure of their place. There are still five World Cup tickets to be awarded.

HOST COUNTRY

EUROPE

Netherlands, Germany, France, Denmark, Belgium, Serbia, England, Croatia, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal

Ukraine have yet to play against Scotland. The winner will face Wales for the last European ticket.

SOUTH AMERICA

Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay

In mid-June, Peru will face the winner of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Australia.

AFRICA

Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon

ASIA

Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia

Australia and the United Arab Emirates always play against each other. The winner meets Peru for a ticket to the World Cup.

NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA

The first three of the final group with eight countries go to the World Cup. Number four plays against the winner of New Zealand – Solomon Islands.

OCEANIA

New Zealand play a play-off against Solomon Islands. The winner will play against a country from the North and Central American qualifying group.