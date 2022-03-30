Former football players such as Lothar Matthäus and Cafu attend World Cup draw | Soccer
FIFA specified that they were the German Lothar Matthäus, the Brazilian Cafu, the Qatari Adel Ahmed Malallah, the Iranian Ali Daei, the Serb Bora Milutinovic, the Nigerian Jay-Jay Okocha, the Algerian Rabah Madjer and Australian Tim Cahill.
The stars must remove the balls from the four pots to form the eight groups.
Before this international match, there was still a small chance for Orange to reach pot 1 for the World Cup draw in Qatar next Friday and thus avoid strong countries like Brazil, Spain , Belgium and France. For that, the Orange should have won the two training matches of this international period and Portugal should have missed the World Cup. This does not happen.
The countries below are already sure of their place. There are still five World Cup tickets to be awarded.
HOST COUNTRY
EUROPE
- Netherlands, Germany, France, Denmark, Belgium, Serbia, England, Croatia, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal
Ukraine have yet to play against Scotland. The winner will face Wales for the last European ticket.
SOUTH AMERICA
- Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay
In mid-June, Peru will face the winner of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Australia.
AFRICA
- Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon
ASIA
- Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia
Australia and the United Arab Emirates always play against each other. The winner meets Peru for a ticket to the World Cup.
NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA
The first three of the final group with eight countries go to the World Cup. Number four plays against the winner of New Zealand – Solomon Islands.
OCEANIA
New Zealand play a play-off against Solomon Islands. The winner will play against a country from the North and Central American qualifying group.
