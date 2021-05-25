Former FIA president Max Mosley has passed away at the age of 81, confirmed former Formula 1 manager Bernie Ecclestone. Mosley was President of the FIA ​​from 1993 to 2009, a period when the Briton was often considered an influential person in the world of motorsport.

In sixteen years at the helm of the FIA, Mosley has accomplished a lot. It has been the basis of many sustainable developments in the world of motorsport, while maintaining a conservative approach to the identity and values ​​of the different classes of motorsport. With Ecclestone, Mosley formed an influential bloc to introduce many new rules to the sport.

As the director of the FIA, Mosley has been involved in many famous incidents and events in Formula 1. The Briton was the person who pushed the start of the United States Grand Prix in 2005, despite all the teams having Michelin . of the race weekend. In addition, Mosley is also remembered for his harsh stance on the 2007 spy scandal, in which McLaren stole information from Ferrari.

For the past two years, a special documentary on Mosley’s life and career has been worked on, which will be released on July 19, 2021. The trailer for this was recently shown to the public.