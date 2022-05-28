Former F1 world champion Räikkönen (42) joins NASCAR racing | NOW

Kimi Räikkönen faces a return to motorsport. The former Formula 1 world champion will take part in a NASCAR race in August, the Finn announced on Thursday.

Raikkonen, 42, will drive at Watkins Glen on August 21 for the Trackhouse team in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR’s top tier. In 2011 Räikkönen also drove a truck race and race in the Xfinity Series, the second highest NASCAR class.

This August will mark Raikkonen’s first official race since leaving Formula 1. He concluded his long career in motorsport’s premier class with Alfa Romeo last year.

“After my Formula 1 career, I had no intention of doing anything very serious in motorsport,” Raikkönen said in his announcement. “It came to me and after several good conversations I decided to step in.”

“It’s just one race, so my family doesn’t have to worry about me missing out. I’ve always loved racing in the United States. Hopefully we’ll have a good race and we’ll have a lot of pleasure.”

With no fewer than 353 Grand Prix appearances, Räikkönen is the most experienced Formula 1 driver of all time. He drove for Sauber, McLaren, Lotus, Ferrari and Alfa Romeo. He won the world title at Ferrari in 2007.