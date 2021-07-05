A former employee of the crypto exchange Cryptopia allegedly stole $ 172,000 in bitcoin from the company. The ex-employee was convicted of bitcoin hijacking and customer data theft. He will receive the official verdict on October 20. Which reports Thing.

acknowledgment of debt

The scammer was granted the right to remain anonymous with the New Zealand court. So no name is known. It probably has to do with the size of the case.

Buy Bitcoin easily and quickly on Bitvavo. Go ahead and pay no trading fees for your first purchase up to € 1,000!

Cryptopia was a New Zealand-based crypto exchange that was best known for offering countless tokens that no one had ever heard of. The trading platform went bankrupt after several hacks. Customers of the exchange are still waiting for their money.

The ex-employee is said to have already made a copy of the private keys of Cryptopia’s wallets without authorization. He would have saved it on his own computer.

This gave him access to tens of thousands of digital wallets with access to over $ 70 million in client funds. In the process, the criminal said he returned some of the money. He also offered to repay the rest.

To hack

This particular case has nothing to do with the Cryptopia hack itself. The exchange once had more than 80 employees and more than 1.4 million customers. In January 2019, a hacker stole more than $ 17.5 million in cryptocurrency. This represented around 15% of the company’s total assets. It is still the biggest flight on record in New Zealand.

Shortly after the hack, Cryptopia went bankrupt. The process is still with the trustee.

Do you want to stay informed of all developments? So come visit our Telegram chat, and especially download our Android News app of IOS News app!