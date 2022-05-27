Former champion Halep at Roland Garros surprised by a Chinese teenager

Former tennis champion Simona Halep has already been eliminated in the second round of Roland Garros. After a strong start, the 30-year-old world No. 19 lost 2-6 6-2 6-1 to Zheng Qinwen, the eleven-year-younger Chinese.

Halep won the Grand Slam tournament in Paris in 2018. Four years ago, she was too strong for American Sloane Stephens in the final in three sets. A year after her title at Roland Garros, she was also the best at Wimbledon.

The only 19-year-old Zheng, world number 74, has never played in the main tournament at Roland Garros before. She made her Grand Slam level debut earlier this year at the Australian Open. In Melbourne, she reached the second round.

The tournament is also over for ninth seed Danielle Collins. The American had to recognize her superiority to her compatriot Shelby Rogers with 6-4 6-3. Earlier this year, 28-year-old Collins reached the final battle at the Australian Open. She lost in straight sets to Ashleigh Barty in Melbourne, who ended her career earlier this year.

Karolina Pliskova was also eliminated early in the day. The Czech, who finished eighth, was 6-2 6-2 without a chance against France’s Leolia Jeanjean, who sits 227th in the world rankings.

Paula Badosa, number 3 on the placement list, managed to avoid elimination. The Spaniards had to go deep to get rid of Kaja Juvan of Slovenia: 7-5 3-6 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka, seeded seventh, joined the last 32 in more convincing fashion. The 24-year-old Belarus player had few problems with USA’s Madison Brengle. In 62 minutes it became 6-1 6-3.

The female title holder, the Czech Barbora Krejcikova, was eliminated in the first round.