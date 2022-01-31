Tue. Feb 1st, 2022

Biden eist vrijlating van door Taliban gegijzelde Amerikaan | Buitenland Biden eist vrijlating van door Taliban gegijzelde Amerikaan | Buitenland 1 min read

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 58
Wat bekokstooft Rusland aan de grens van Oekraïne? Medisch material belooft weinig goeds Wat bekokstooft Rusland aan de grens van Oekraïne? Medisch material belooft weinig goeds 3 min read

Harold Manning 16 hours ago 81
VN: Taliban doodden tenantallen oud-functionarissen sinds de zomer | Buitenland VN: Taliban doodden tenantallen oud-functionarissen sinds de zomer | Buitenland 1 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 59
Jarenlang in de cel voor moord, tot identieke tweelingbroer opbiecht: 'Ik was het die schoot' | Buitenland Jarenlang in de cel voor moord, tot identieke tweelingbroer opbiecht: ‘Ik was het die schoot’ | Buitenland 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 70
Belgische agent die door 12-jarige jongen werd neergestoken mag van ic-afdeling af | Buitenland Belgische agent die door 12-jarige jongen werd neergestoken mag van ic-afdeling af | Buitenland 1 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 55
Protestkonvooi truckers gearriveerd in Ottawa, 'Trudeau heeft woning verlaten' Protestkonvooi truckers gearriveerd in Ottawa, ‘Trudeau heeft woning verlaten’ 2 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 61

Netflix-serie over Russische spion is de nieuwe hit in Nederland Netflix-serie over Russische spion is de nieuwe hit in Nederland 4 min read

Maggie Benson 17 mins ago 13
How worker ants become queens in an emergency Wat astronauten kunnen leren van eekhoorns in winterslaap 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 18 mins ago 18
'Als bank heb je een verantwoordelijkheid in de discussie over duurzaamheid' ‘Als bank heb je een verantwoordelijkheid in de discussie over duurzaamheid’ 5 min read

Queenie Bell 19 mins ago 18
Ginmardo Kromosoeto Former bank manager Kromosoeto sentenced to 5 years in prison 1 min read

Harold Manning 26 mins ago 21