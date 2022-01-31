Former bank manager Kromosoeto sentenced to 5 years in prison

Ginmardo Kromosoeto, former director of the Suriname Postal Savings Bank (SPSB), was sentenced on Monday to 5 years in prison less a fine of 150,000 SRD, alternatively twelve months in prison. This judgment is consistent the requirement of District Attorney Cynthia Klein.

Sub-district judge Maytrie Kuldip Singh found that it was legally and convincingly proven that the ex-SPSB director was guilty of participation in a criminal organization, violation of the anti-corruption law (article 13, paragraph 1a).

It concludes that Kromosoeto, along with his co-defendants, ex-Minister Gillmore Hoefdraad of Finance, ex-Governor Robert van Trikt of the Central Bank of Suriname (CBvS) and Faranaaz Alibaks-Hausil, Director of Legal Affairs, compliance and international, financially disadvantages the parent bank.

There was close and conscious cooperation between Kromosoeto and his co-defendants. The suspect acted after consultation with Hoefdraad, where the money was provided by the CBvS. This put the bank in a very unfavorable financial situation.

The convicted has been in place since August 13, 2020 in custody. The former bank manager wants to go home because he insists on his innocence. He has been in detention for almost eighteen months.

Earlier in the day Hausil sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of SRD 100,000 to be replaced by ten months in prison.