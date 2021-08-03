Forests planted with nothing: CO2 compensation in smoke

“We have planted forests, but they are now burning in the fire.” This is what the CO2 manager of Microsoft said at an online show Think Tank Carbon 180. Forests funded by companies such as Microsoft and PP have been burned in the US states of Washington and Oregon. In this way they try to offset their CO2 emissions.

It is not yet clear how much CO2 compensation was lost in the burning of hundreds of thousands of hectares of forest. There are more Still Burning is going on. But BP alone has more than $ 100 million in carbon credits in one of the damaged projects.

Climate ambitions

Planting trees is a popular way for companies around the world to achieve their climate goals. Living trees absorb C02, thus offsetting emissions from companies using fossil fuels.

Shell, after many years of absence, for example Again Landed in the woods. The EU’s climate plans, issued in July, include a plan to plant 3 billion trees.

And companies As Trees for all Dutch Green Business Group offer opportunities to purchase one or more CO2 compensation trees or forests. For You already have such a tree from 3.50 euros per month.