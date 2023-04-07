Foreign media on Feyenoord-Ajax: shame and low point

The semi-final was “clouded by incidents”, reports the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The German newspaper points out that a player was injured and play had to be temporarily halted early due to smoke developing from the fireworks. The German newspaper Bild speaks of “incest” and “nasty events” during the cup match.

The Belgian newspaper De Morgen speaks of a “derailed” match and a “dark evening at De Kuip”. The Latest News also speaks of a “black evening”. This Belgian newspaper finds it ‘remarkable’ that Feyenoord hung nets ‘to prevent scenes like this’, but that there was no net ‘exactly’ where the object was thrown from in Klaassen. This part was kept open so that the cameras could better view the duel.

other media

Australian Fox Sports writes that ‘all boundaries are crossed’ as a player bleeds from a fan attack while ‘bitter rivalry turns sour’. With this incident, “the biggest rivalry in Dutch football has reached a new low”, according to Fox Sports. In Italy, the newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport speaks of “chaos” and “absurd events”.

The British tabloids also speak of “chaos” in Rotterdam. De Kuip is known as “hostile territory” for visiting teams, according to The Daily Mail, pointing out that matches have already been temporarily halted due to fans throwing objects onto the pitch. The Classic ended with a “disgraceful farce”. The Daily Star writes that Klaassen ‘had the last laugh’ as ​​Ajax won the match 2-1.