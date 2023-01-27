Due to the new engine regulations that will apply in 2026, Formula 1 has become interesting for a number of manufacturers. Likewise for Ford, the brand has joined forces in recent months with Red Bull Racing, as a possible new partner and with Motorsport.com performance manager Mark Rushbrook opens a book.

Ford has already made itself felt in Formula 1 in the past. In the 2000s, the brand was involved in the Jaguar Formula 1 team and also produced Cosworth engines for a time. In recent months, the name of the brand has been mentioned several times as a possible new entry into Formula 1, given the new engine regulations. A partnership with Red Bull seems to be in preparation, but the American brand is silent.

“Formula 1 is strong”

Since Liberty Media officially took the sport under its wing in 2017, Formula 1 has grown in popularity in the United States and Ford has seen this trend as well. “For sure Formula 1 is strong and growing, both in the United States and around the world. What they have done well is create great racing and great competition. That is always the pinnacle, but they’ve been able to reach new audiences with companies like Drive to Survive,” Rushbrook notes.

Worth to be considered

Not only has the growing popularity sparked interest at Ford, but the greener direction the sport wants to take can also count on the attention of Americans. “As a company, we’re going to race for innovation, technology transfer, learning opportunity, but also for marketing reasons. It’s definitely offbeat, and it certainly needs some thinking” , did he declare. It is clear that the brand is considering a possible participation, but the American does not want to say anything else about it: “We do not comment on speculation, but it is the same with all these series that exist. It is our responsibility to study and evaluate them, understand them, and then decide whether it makes sense or not.

