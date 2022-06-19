Most employees at the Apple Store in the United States have voted to form a union, the first time a technology company has sought to promote trade union efforts.

Of the 110 employees at the Downson, Maryland store, 65 voted in favor and 33 against. Broadcast live by the federal agency that oversees the turnout.

A group of employees called AppleCORE (Apple’s Coalition of Organized Retail Employees) campaigned to form the union. They demand pay, working hours and security measures related to the Govt. Saturday’s decision means that once the agency approves the results, the store’s employees will have to create their own branch of the IAM (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) union.

This is not the first Apple store to try to create a union, but the first store to effectively lead the poll.

Apple declined to comment on the news.

According to the union, The New York TimesWorkers in about 25 Apple stores (more than 270 in total) have shown interest in establishing unionization.

Amazon and Starbucks

Apple ranks third among anti-union organizations that have recently been unable to stop unions. First, in December 2021, a Starbucks workers in Buffalo succeeded in introducing the union. Meanwhile, there is union representation at more than 100 Starbucks stores in the United States.

Distributor Amazon followed suit on April 1 this year. A distribution center on Staten Island, New York, with more than 8,000 employees, chose an independent union. Amazon, which spent $ 4 million on anti-union action in 2021, is running in the polls and wants to do it again. As long as the controversy persists, the union will not be able to begin negotiations with management.

The Starbucks and Amazon unions received strong support from President Joe Biden. The leader took over the leadership of the Amazon trade union. The union leadership also campaigned in parliament to stop awarding government contracts to companies that seriously deceive the unions.

