Can we generate solar power in space, in places where sunlight can still reach? With this idea in mind, a first test satellite from Caltech University of Technology was launched in January and they have good news: they succeeded.

The satellite was to capture solar energy about 500 kilometers above the earth, convert it into electricity and then retransmit it in the form of electromagnetic radiation. Why space in itself: the yield should be much higher there, because you do not suffer from the weather or a day-night rhythm.

The whole project is not easy, by the way. One of the many challenges: Panels with solar cells must be extremely light and foldable. Otherwise, they wouldn’t fit in a rocket, or it would take too much fuel to get them there.

The researchers have now shown that the test device has survived the launch and trip well and is able to pick up energy and send some of it very precisely, without too much loss, to nearby receivers and even to a receiver on Earth.

Many more tests will have to follow, especially to see which solar cells work best in this situation. In addition to the Caltech team, Chinese researchers and the ESA space agency are also wondering if and how this technique has a future.

