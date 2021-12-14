For sale in Assen: very spacious extended family house

Let yourself be surprised by the space of this semi-detached house on a 167m2 plot. This very spacious family house from 1978 with no less than 174 m2 of living space is located in the Baggelhuizen district in a quiet residential area with only local traffic and a playground at the front.

The extended terraced house with a playful multi-level layout has been completely modernized since 2015 and has a large indoor storage room / garage (can be converted into an office / practical space), 3 spacious bedrooms (4th very good possible) and has ‘a roof redone very recently. The house has a detached wooden roof with storage space. This is the large type of two level house with a surprising layout and extra space, the living area of ​​174m2 does not even include the interior storage / garage of around 22m2.

Arrangement:

Ground floor: entrance / hall with built-in cupboard, combined cupboard with meter cupboard; the group box has been renewed and has nine groups and a three-phase power supply. The interior storage / garage is accessible from the hall, it is possible to convert it into an office / practical space. This multifunctional space is used by the current owners as a storage room with, among other things, the storage of appliances and a kitchen unit. There is also a modernized toilet on this floor.

Level 1: landing, large dressing room with 2nd electrical connection and the spacious extended living room of approximately 44m2 with a beautiful partition with electric fireplace. This attractive living room was extended in 2016 and fitted with a luxurious SeGeKo aluminum veranda with a light diffusing glass roof and heat resistant glass on the front, dimmable spotlights, an electrically operated skylight and a garden gate. The room has a sturdy paneling of blue steel plates on one side. In 2021, the long walls of the living room will be covered with new stucco.

Level 2: This level can be accessed in two ways; via the stairwell and with a staircase from the living room, giving the house an open character; a beautiful kitchen of about 32m2 has been made here. The light-colored kitchen was installed in 2016 and equipped with the following built-in appliances; a refrigerator, a microwave, an oven, a 4-plate induction hob, 1 gas wok burner, an extractor hood and a dishwasher. This room also has a large pantry with sliding doors.

Level 3: landing with access to the renovated bathroom -in 2015- with a beautiful walk-in shower, a sink and a toilet and the master bedroom of 30m2, which can easily be divided into 2 bedrooms.

Level 4: landing with a fixed cupboard wall (containing the Intergas HR boiler from 2012) and 2 bedrooms of approximately 9m2 and 17m2 with exposed beams and electric shutters (2020). The larger bedroom has a sliding wall cupboard with a sink.

All floors have laminate.

Backyard: largely landscaped in 2020 and located to the east with 2 levels, an outside tap, watertight outlets and at the property line at the rear a spacious roof of approximately 11m2 was installed in 2021 with a shed of approximately 3.6m2 and a back door. Up front is a low, lockable metal bicycle shed.

