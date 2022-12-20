Football star Pelova faces move from Ajax to Arsenal
AMSTERDAM (ANP) – Soccer star Victoria Pelova is facing a move from Ajax to Arsenal. According to De Telegraaf, the 23-year-old Orange international will soon move to London. His agent “neither confirmed nor denied” the transfer.
Pelova decided to extend his expiring contract with Ajax last summer, despite interest from many foreign clubs. The attacking midfielder then declared that he would like to become champion with the Amsterdam club. Ajax sit second in the Women’s Eredivisie, 3 points behind unbeaten defending champions FC Twente.
“I really want to become champions with Ajax, it’s been my dream for three years,” Pelova said on her contract extension. “There were offers from other clubs, but choosing when to go abroad is quite difficult. And then the country and the club too. I still didn’t feel good about leaving. I want to be more consistent and really play every game. excel.”
The 35-time international took part with Orange in the 2019 World Cup and the European Championship last summer in England. Pelova can become a team-mate at Arsenal with Vivianne Miedema, the Orange team’s all-time top scorer, who suffered a serious knee injury last week. The striker will be operated on soon. It looks like she will miss next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, although the parties involved are not willing to say so firmly.
