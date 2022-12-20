The 35-time international took part with Orange in the 2019 World Cup and the European Championship last summer in England. Pelova can become a team-mate at Arsenal with Vivianne Miedema, the Orange team’s all-time top scorer, who suffered a serious knee injury last week. The striker will be operated on soon. It looks like she will miss next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, although the parties involved are not willing to say so firmly.