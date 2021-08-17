Football, Sports | Rafeeq Zakhini is ready for his birthday

Rafeeq Zakhini will be seen in a Molde costume for the next few seasons. It was sold to Romsdale de la Fiorentina after being loaned out four times in the past three years.

Zakhnini will become Molde’s second signing this summer, after Seifert Mansverk joined the club from Sogndal in early August.

– A great talented companion both in speed and technical skills. He has good experiences abroad in countries like Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland, so we look forward to seeing Zekhnini in action. It’s a very exciting signing, says CEO Ole Eric Stavrum Private club sites.

Zkhinni is happy to return to Norwegian football.

wounds

– First of all, I am very happy that the opportunity was offered to me from birth and that everything is in place. I can’t wait to see what will happen. I’m really hungry to show up before and after my vacation this summer. We first signed for a year and a half, so we’ll see. He says I will try to help the team and they will try to help me At the Romsdale Podstick.

He recently suffered minor injuries.

– Yes, there were several things that caused me to lose a lot of matches. First I will build my body and get stronger. I’m hungry now and haven’t felt it for a long time. Zakhini said: I am very ready for his birth.

The Mulds lead the Elite Series with 33 points after 16 games. Bodo Glimt has 28 points in 15 games.

to lend

Zekhnini barged in alongside Odd after a very strong spring season in 2017. This means Italy’s Fiorentina bought the Norwegian in mid-July of the same year. Two days later he scored for his debut and made his official debut for the team in the competition’s opener against Inter, ten minutes before the game.

There was only one club jump. In April 2018, he was loaned to Rosenborg, where he played ten games and scored one goal. He was then loaned to Twente for two terms, before there were 15 games and two goals for the Lausanne-based Swiss last season.

Zekhnini has 30 international players selected by age group for Norway, including eight for the national Under-21 team.

(© ONT)