The German Football Association (DFB) is moving forward with the Netherlands and Belgium to organize the Women’s World Cup in 2027. The German Football Association was represented on Monday under the slogan “Three Nations. One Goal”. Announced, the association joined the Dutch initiative KNVB. German Federation President Fritz Keeler said: “We were happy to follow the wishes of our Dutch friends and will do everything possible to support this project with full conviction. Such a tournament. Nevertheless, our organizational experience, the strength of the new DFB and the prospects for international cooperation allow us to look to the future with optimism. “

In 2024, the German Federation will organize the European Championships for men. According to Keeler, after only three years, the Women’s World Cup will be “another important moment in football history that we in Germany would like to give to our neighbors.”

If the bid is successful, Germany will host the Women’s World Cup for the second time since 2011. The date of the decision to award the 10th Women’s World Championship is not yet known. The next World Cup, the first with 32 teams, will be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

The three partners have already informed UEFA and FIFA about their plans. Other tournament principles will be agreed by the end of the year. After that, according to the German Football Association, talks will begin with the national authorities, as well as the process of selecting venues and training halls.

One of the faces of the campaign is former national manager Sylvia Ned, who, like Sarina Wegmann (Netherlands) and Fimk Mays (Belgium), put in place an ambitious plan last week. The Netherlands hosted and won the European Women’s Championship in 2017, and Belgium will host a major women’s football event for the first time.