Football fan De Jong understands the critics, but above all wants to win

De Jong doesn’t mind Orange using a different tactic and playing with a tight block in the back, he says. “As a football fan, you naturally prefer to see every team play hard in attack. I also think we want to play attackingly,” he explains. “It also depends on the form of the players and the choices the players sometimes make with the ball. If we lose the ball fast enough, it will also be difficult to play really offensively, because then you will be pushed back. It would be very naive to think: we leave five men up front and defend with the rest. Then you give a lot of space.