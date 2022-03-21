Spain put an end to the crisis with Morocco and decided to support the Kingdom’s plan of autonomy for the Sahara. Change in perception of crisis with Algeria, one of Spain’s main gas suppliers.

Spain’s decision to support Morocco’s Sahara Autonomy program had serious repercussions on its relations with Algeria. In a statement on Saturday, the Algerian Foreign Ministry expressed its “surprise” at Spain’s “abrupt change” and immediately withdrew its ambassador to Madrid, Said Moussa, for consultation, it said. L Confidential⁇

Algeria accuses Spain of not announcing its plans. “Foreign Minister Albarez did not tell us that the president of the Spanish government wrote a letter to the king of Morocco. We thought our relations were based on good faith and transparency,” an Algerian embassy official complained. .

Spain, for its part, is assured that this decision will not affect its relations with Algeria. “As for Spain, Algeria is a strategic, priority and reliable partner with whom we would like to maintain a privileged relationship,” Spanish government sources said on Saturday. The question now is whether Algerian anger against Spain will be limited to the withdrawal of its ambassador to Madrid or whether this decision will lead to a breach of the gas agreement between the two countries. According to Spanish diplomatic sources, that is not possible.

In a changed position, Spain became the third European country to support the Moroccan Autonomous Plan for the Sahara, after France and Germany. Under the Trump administration, the United States recognized the Moroccan character of the Sahara in December 2020. According to some Spanish observers, the Spanish decision marks the failure of Minister Albarez’s diplomacy.