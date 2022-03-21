Click here for a short summary Walkthrough: Watch Tour of Catalunya Walkthrough: Watch Tour of Catalunya Eurosport broadcasts the cycle race in the Netherlands and the rest of Europe. Are you currently abroad or would you like a free stream of the Volta to Catalonia look? Then you will need to use a VPN. It’s very easy. Here’s how you’ll be ready to go in no time: Subscribe to a reliable and fast VPN, such as NordVPN. It’s completely free when you take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. To download and to install VPN app. Login and connect to a Spanish server. Go to RTVE† Enjoy cyclists every day. Do you want to know exactly when the cyclists will leave or are you curious about the route they are taking? So read fast! We also offer additional free streaming options!

It starts in Sant Feliu de Guíxols and ends in Barcelona: from Volta to Catalonia† Also known in the Netherlands as the Tour of Catalonia. This Spanish cycling round starts again on Monday March 21 and you, as a cycling fan, don’t want to miss it. What time do the cyclists leave? And where to watch Tom Demoulin cross the finish line live? You can read the answers and more in this article.

When is the Catalonia Bike Tour?

The Tour of Catalonia continues Monday March 21 from 12:45 p.m.† There will be a stage every day this week. The last step is complete Sunday March 27 for 10:45 a.m.†

Although the stages start every day between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., streaming services around the world do not show the races until from 3:15 p.m. from. You may not be able to see the starting signal. However, you should definitely not miss the finish.

The stage will therefore start earlier on the last day. Streaming services will also broadcast this stage starting at 10:45 a.m. Then you can de So follow the whole race live from start to finish†

Where can I watch the Catalan cycle race?

In the Netherlands you can watch the Tour of Catalunya via Eurosport† This paid service is available to you if you within the EU are and one subscription to have. Outside the EU, Eurosport does not own the broadcast rights. Even if you like the Catalan cycle race free If you want to follow, you will have to look for another stream.

Fortunately, there are several options:

RTVE† This Spanish channel is only available in Spain.

TVC† A Catalan channel also only available from Spain.

TV2. This channel broadcasts the Tour of Catalonia in Denmark and Norway†

sky sports† You can watch the cycle race live here from New Zealand.

As you can see, the broadcasts above are limited to certain countries. Fortunately, there is a way to easily bypass regional blocks† You do this through a virtual private network (VPN).

How to watch the Tour of Catalonia for free?

A streaming service sees from your IP address which country you are connecting from. A VPN redirects your internet traffic through a remote server. Your Internet traffic will receive the IP address of this server. If the server is located in Spain, you get a Spanish IP address and websites will think you are connecting from Spain†

So, depending on the streaming service you choose, you can connect to a VPN server in that country to access it. Connect to a Spanish server to access live streaming from RTVE and TVC, a Danish or Norwegian server for TV2 or a New Zealand server for Sky Sport.

Use a VPN to protect the Volta to Catalonia it is also to watch very easy† In the step-by-step plan below, we explain how to do it, and we take the connection with RTVE as an example:

take a subscription to a good VPN provider with servers in Spain. A VPN that we highly recommend is NordVPN. We have extensively tested this service and received easy access to RTVE, but also to other streaming services† Additionally, connecting with this VPN provider very quickly, so you can watch the game without any problems. you even do that completely free if you take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. Highly secure and extensive server network

Highly secure and extensive server network Beautiful and elegant app

Beautiful and elegant app no logs Visit NordVPN To download and to install softwares. Login and connect to a Spanish server. If you choose another streaming service, you will of course need to connect to a server in the country of that streaming service. Go to RTVE or any other streaming service of your choice. Enjoy every day of the cycle race.

Tour of Catalonia Trail

the Volta to Catalonia continues all week. Overall, cyclists 1213.9 kilometers disabled. Below you can see which route they take.

Dated Start time Stage Distance Type Monday March 21 12:45 p.m. Sant Feliu de Guixols – Sant Feliu de Guixols 171.2 km Hills tuesday march 22 12:00 p.m. L’Escala-Perpignan 202.4 km Hills Wednesday March 23 12:50 p.m. Perpignan-La Molina 161.1 km mountains Thursday March 24 12:40 p.m. Seu d’Urgell – Boí Taüll 166.7 km mountains Friday March 25 12:10 p.m. Pobla de Segur – Vilanova i la Geltru 206.3 km Hills Saturday March 26 12:55 p.m. Salou-Cambrils 167.6 km Hills Sunday March 27 10:45 a.m. Barcelona – Barcelona 138.6 km Hills

Participants Volta a Catalunya

A total of 24 teams will take part in the Tour of Catalonia. There is certainly no shortage of these great teams:

Jumbo Visma. This team will take the best riders Tom Dumoulin, Steven Kruijswijk and Robert Gesink.

movie star. Iván Sosa, Alejandro Valverde, Carlos Verona and Antonio Pedrero are of course not to be missed.

cofidis. The most important participant of this team is Guillaume Martin.

Bahrain Victorious. This team brings another Dutchman to Spain, namely Wout Poels.

BORA. In addition to Patrick Konrad, Dutchman Ide Schelling is also taking action.

The DSM team is present with Henri Vandenabeele.