Follow the 2021 Short Track MTB snowshoe races here

The mountain biking world traveled to the United States for the snowshoe races, the last World Cup of the season. Follow here Cycling Flash the progress of the sprint races!

Due to the time difference, short track races can only be followed late in the evening and at night. At 11:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. local time) it is first the turn of the women. The winner of the final World Cup standings is already known with Loane Lecomte, but the battle for second place is still open between Jenny Rissveds, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Rebecca McConnell and world champion Evie Richards. This will also play a role this weekend.

The men’s race will follow at 12:15 a.m. (6:15 p.m. local time). Mathias Flückiger has a big lead in the World Cup standings, but can still be overtaken by Ondrej Cink or Victor Koretzky. They can then be overtaken by Nino Schurter, winner of the snowshoe sprint in 2019, or Jordan Sarrou. From a Dutch perspective, we look forward to Milan Vader, who will drive for Jumbo-Visma next season.

Matches can be watched live via Red Bull TV to Ziggo Sport channel 14 + Select.

