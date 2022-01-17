FNP: improvement of the dykes Wierum and Vlieland: is there a double standard here?

The party is asking questions about this to the mayor and aldermen of Noardeast-Fryslân.

The Dagblad van het Noorden of January 5 states that the improvement of the dikes in Vlieland can continue, writes spokesman Koonstra in a letter to the mayor and the aldermen. Rijkswaterstaat will widen the sea dike from 7 to 10 meters in the Wadden Sea. One hectare of mudflats and mudflats will disappear. The minister doesn’t think that’s a problem, according to Koonstra. It is only a small part of the Wadden Sea.

There are also concrete plans to reinforce the dyke in Noardeast-Fryslân. As it widens, the dike will claim part of the village of Wierum. Part and a remnant of the old port of Wierum would also disappear and a wall could possibly be built in the village.

“Do not rule out demolition”

Wetterskip Fryslân cannot guarantee that no building will have to be demolished due to the widening of the dike, said the chairman of the board Bé de Winter a few months ago during a meeting of the water board. Other members of the water board have criticized the way the water board is handling the situation in Wierum, although no concrete plans have yet been announced.

At this meeting, the board of the water board also said that there was room for expansion outside the dykes in Moddergat, but not in Wierum. In Moddergat, things would be different in terms of space.

damaged village

The FNP now wonders how much space is left to avoid a damaged village. According to the party, this is the case in Wierum and to a lesser extent also in the houses just behind the dike of Het Schoor near Ternaard.