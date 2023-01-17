Trade body FME has called on the Cabinet to take a stand with the EU against chip export restrictions sought by the US.

FME is the Dutch association for companies in the technology sector. The trade association has more than 2,000 members, including chip companies ASML and NXP.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs) will visit the White House in Washington today. The two met with President Joe Biden to discuss trade relations, security and the situation in Ukraine.

Ruth confirmed Last week In a press conference that recently Chip Export Restrictions Mention the United States. US wants Netherlands to restrict sales of chip technology to China

Ahead of the meeting, FME calls on the Cabinet to take a stand against the demand. “The Netherlands benefits from a more united and stronger action by the EU,” said FME President Theo Henraar. In a statement.

“In this time of rapid technological developments, digitization and geopolitical tensions, national and European strategic autonomy is of utmost importance.”

In its own words, Washington fears that China may use advanced chip technology for military purposes. That’s why US chip companies are collapsing From October Under strict export restrictions. The United States wants its allies, the Netherlands and Japan, to take these steps.

New export restrictions It will be a blow For Dutch chip companies with Chinese customers, including ASML. The FME warns that additional measures could have negative consequences for the Dutch and European economy. The department believes that the cabinet will not heed the call of the US or at all.

Instead, FME argues that the Netherlands should turn to the European Commission for cooperation and support in the field of international policy. Chairman Henrar sees potential for collaboration with major chip industries outside of Europe, including South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

“The digital economy has grown two and a half times faster than the analog one in the last fifteen years,” says Henrar. “Semiconductor and chip technology is at the heart of this development. So there should be plenty of room for our Dutch digital champions within the limits set by the EU.

