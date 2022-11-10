Flutter raises U.S. revenue forecast after strong third quarter

The world’s largest online betting company said an 82% year-over-year increase in revenue in the United States, where its FanDuel unit remained the top operator, as well as a recent acquisition Italian, drove total revenues up 22% in the quarter. at constant exchange rate.

The owner of Paddy Power, Betfair and PokerStars now expects full-year US revenue of $2.95-3.2 billion, down from a previous forecast of $2.85-3.1 billion.

The company still expects a loss of $300 million to $360 million in the United States this year.

The company also maintained its full-year group core profit forecast of £1.29 billion ($1.49 billion) at £1.39 billion following continued weakness in Irish stores. and the cancellation of certain sporting events in the UK during the quarter.

“We’ve been very pleased with our performance in our US Division since the start of the NFL in September, where we now average more than 1 million players on a regular NFL Sunday,” said Flutter’s general manager, Peter Jackson, in a statement.

“Additionally, we are seeing an increase in customer loyalty, boosted by the start of the NBA season.”

($1 = 0.8661 pounds)