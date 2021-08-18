Wed. Aug 18th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

UK Inflation is declining - finance UK Inflation is declining – finance 2 min read

UK Inflation is declining – finance

Thelma Binder 9 hours ago 42
14 Norwegians return home from Afghanistan 14 Norwegians return home from Afghanistan 1 min read

14 Norwegians return home from Afghanistan

Thelma Binder 17 hours ago 67
Security: Several flights to Kabul Security: Several flights to Kabul 2 min read

Security: Several flights to Kabul

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 65
Americans lower flag at embassy in Afghanistan | Abroad The Americans unfurled the flag at the embassy in Afghanistan abroad 2 min read

The Americans unfurled the flag at the embassy in Afghanistan abroad

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 72
The Taliban have no access to US-Afghanistan central bank reserves The Taliban have no access to US-Afghanistan central bank reserves 1 min read

The Taliban have no access to US-Afghanistan central bank reserves

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 142
Morocco plans to open an embassy in Israel Morocco plans to open an embassy in Israel 1 min read

Morocco plans to open an embassy in Israel

Thelma Binder 3 days ago 237

You may have missed

Does the HBO hit "Mare of Easttown" have a second season? Does the HBO hit “Mare of Easttown” have a second season? 1 min read

Does the HBO hit “Mare of Easttown” have a second season?

Maggie Benson 51 mins ago 25
Women's relay despite a difficult passage at the last 4x100 meters: "Fortunately another chance" Women’s relay despite a difficult passage at the last 4×100 meters: “Fortunately another chance” 1 min read

Women’s relay despite a difficult passage at the last 4×100 meters: “Fortunately another chance”

Queenie Bell 53 mins ago 22
Taliban leader Baradar returns triumphant, US speeds up Kabul evacuation Taliban leader Baradar returns triumphant, US speeds up Kabul evacuation 3 min read

Taliban leader Baradar returns triumphant, US speeds up Kabul evacuation

Harold Manning 55 mins ago 25
Flight delayed with Dutch evictees க் Croningen camp set up for emergency shelter Flight with Dutch evacuees delayed • Groningen barracks equipped for emergency shelter 2 min read

Flight with Dutch evacuees delayed • Groningen barracks equipped for emergency shelter

Earl Warner 1 hour ago 24