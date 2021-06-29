Flemish short film awarded in the United States

Howl, an intimate short film about the emotional impact of divorce and blended families on young children, won an award in the United States.

Howl by Laura Van Haecke won the award for Best International Short Film at the Palm Springs International ShortFest, the largest short film festival in the United States. This is what the Flemish Audiovisual Fund (VAF) announced.

The film follows Bo, who moves with his mother (Natali Broods) and his stepsister Rani to the house of a friend of his mother’s in the countryside. There is little to do, Bo and Rani – real-life sisters – entertain themselves. While Rani spends the weekends with her father, Bo’s father continues to fail. She is alone and seeks comfort in nature. The absence of his father continues to eat away, but at the same time Bo becomes much more independent. The intimate 20-minute film has already been screened at the Leuven International Short Film Festival and at the Film Fest Gent.

Three other Flemish short films were also screened in Palm Springs: Versailles by Hyun Loris, Stephanie by Leonardo Van Dijl and Eighteen by Olivier Lambrechts and Dimitri Baronheid.