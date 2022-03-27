Fjodor de Zeewolde moves 400 Queen Elizabeth bells today

“So far I have been able to make all the clocks,” explains the Dutch expert. “Finding specific parts can be a challenge. Because the materials are so old, there is sometimes only one solution: to copy a spare part yourself.”

Fjodor van den Broek, originally from Zeewolde, had more than six years of training and several years of professional experience before moving to the Palace of the Queen came to work. “But if I can’t figure it out, I can always seek advice from a colleague elsewhere. And luckily, there’s a long list of reports I can consult: documents that keep an exact record of repairs made over the years. .

History of the clock

The function of antique watches in the palace – and beyond – has changed over the years. Everyone now has their own clock on the phone or as a watch, and they often work more accurately, says Van den Broek. “But it was once the only source of timekeeping for the people of the palace. Over the centuries the clocks have become more precise and sophisticated. You can also see them changing in style and design throughout history.”

Working as a watch restorer is a unique but sadly dying profession, concludes Van den Broek. “Which is a shame, because clocks have played a bigger role in the last 650 years than most people realize.”