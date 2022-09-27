Five dead, power outage and flooding caused by a typhoon in the Philippines | NOW

Typhoon Noru killed at least five people in the Philippines. The storm also left about 2.5 million residents without power. President Ferdinand Marcos has ordered emergency relief and rescue materials to be delivered by air to the worst affected areas.

Noru, a category three tropical storm, lost some strength over land on Sunday. Despite this, wind speeds of 185 kilometers per hour have been measured, with peaks of up to 240 kilometers per hour.

The storm left around 2.5 million people without power in the provinces of Nueva Ecija and Aurora. Generators will be sent to these regions, promised the Philippine Minister of Energy.

The five victims are rescue workers who worked in the province of Bulacan. Noru has caused major flooding in this area. It is not yet known how the rescuers died.

74,000 people have already been evacuated due to the storm. On the main island of Luzon, schools are closed and civil servants are allowed to take the day off.

The archipelago of more than 7,600 islands suffers an average of twenty tropical storms each year. In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest tropical cyclones on record, killed 6,300 people in the Philippines.