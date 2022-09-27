Tue. Sep 27th, 2022

why the headscarf is removed in Iran why the headscarf is removed in Iran 2 min read

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 63
At least five people killed by Hurricane Noru in the Philippines At least five people killed by Hurricane Noru in the Philippines 2 min read

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 65
the right-wing bloc wins the legislative elections in Italy, the most important Meloni party the right-wing bloc wins the legislative elections in Italy, the most important Meloni party 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 72
Storm causes unprecedented damage in Canada, recovery takes months | NOW Storm causes unprecedented damage in Canada, recovery takes months | NOW 1 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 87
North Korea fires another ballistic missile | NOW North Korea fires another ballistic missile | NOW 1 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 77
Kremlin Human Rights Commission criticizes mobilization of reservists | NOW Kremlin Human Rights Commission criticizes mobilization of reservists | NOW 1 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 90

Are you also coming to the Scientific Weekend? Are you also coming to the Scientific Weekend? 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 31
Check the program and results of the Women's Volleyball World Cup | NOW Check the program and results of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup | NOW 3 min read

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 32
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT can be overclocked to Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti level AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT can be overclocked to Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti level 1 min read

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 33
Five dead, power outage and flooding caused by a typhoon in the Philippines | NOW Five dead, power outage and flooding caused by a typhoon in the Philippines | NOW 1 min read

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 34