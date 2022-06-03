First “type” 20 meters, then Schilder is the best shot put in the world

The mindset has also changed, she says. “I didn’t expect myself to reach more than 19 meters. But in January, during the training camp in South Africa, I was hitting well and my coach had already said that I would go very far at the inside His prediction has come true Now I’m working I’m working hard to reach that 20 meters and I’m sure with my current approach I’ll be successful I’ve gotten pretty strong but I still need to put on weight am not yet at the optimal weight and also not at the top of the world Yes, I participate, but only when I touch these 20 meters, then I dare to say that I really belong.